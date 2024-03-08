Erweiterte Funktionen
P10 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.03.24 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,09 $
|8,04 $
|0,05 $
|+0,62%
|08.03./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69376K1060
|A3C9W0
|13,39 $
|7,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|7,20 €
|+2,13%
|08.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|7,35 €
|+1,38%
|08.03.24
|AMEX
|8,10 $
|+1,16%
|08.03.24
|NYSE
|8,09 $
|+0,62%
|08.03.24
|Nasdaq
|8,09 $
|+0,62%
|08.03.24
= Realtime
