Saga Communications - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
16.02.24 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,87 $
|23,79 $
|0,08 $
|+0,34%
|16.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7865983008
|A0RFJ6
|26,96 $
|18,95 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
