Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.02.24 23:15
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,08 €
|99,95 €
|0,13 €
|+0,13%
|21.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM8R9P7
|VM8R9P
|100,56 €
|97,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,08 €
|+0,13%
|21.02.24
|Stuttgart
|99,81 €
|+0,97%
|21.02.24
