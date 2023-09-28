Erweiterte Funktionen
Betsson AB B - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.09.23 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,40 €
|10,27 €
|0,13 €
|+1,27%
|28.09./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0020845014
|A3D4LT
|11,34 €
|5,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,40 €
|+1,27%
|17:00
|Düsseldorf
|10,39 €
|+2,36%
|19:30
|Stuttgart
|10,26 €
|+0,98%
|15:46
|München
|10,27 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|9,965 €
|-1,34%
|10:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.