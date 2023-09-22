Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
22.09.23 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,589 $
|0,52065 $
|0,0684 $
|+13,13%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|0,74 $
|0,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,589 $
|+13,13%
|18.09.23
|München
|0,544 €
|0,00%
|22.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,4996 €
|-0,38%
|22.09.23
|Berlin
|0,518 €
|-1,24%
|22.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
