Erweiterte Funktionen



Discount-Zertifikat auf Casino G. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




30.05.23 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
600% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Jetzt einsteigen
Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,04 € 3,07 € -0,03 € -0,98% 30.05./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DW8RTY5 DW8RTY 4,01 € 3,04 €
Werte im Artikel
77,89 plus
+1,13%
8,58 plus
+0,70%
11,85 minus
-0,42%
3,04 minus
-0,98%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		3,04 € -0,98%  30.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 3,04 € -1,30%  30.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 26,6 Mio. to Lithium mit 1,2 Billionen EUR Metallwert. Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...