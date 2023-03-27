Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Volks. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.03.23 23:20
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,79 €
|93,87 €
|0,92 €
|+0,98%
|27.03./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7HF2
|HVB7HF
|101,77 €
|93,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,79 €
|+0,98%
|27.03.23
|Stuttgart
|94,75 €
|+0,94%
|27.03.23
