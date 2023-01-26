Erweiterte Funktionen
Pushfor Technology Inc - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.01.23 23:45
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,05 $
|0,05 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74643G2018
|A3D4WH
|3,12 $
|0,020 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,061 €
|+1,67%
|26.01.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,05 $
|0,00%
|25.01.23
|München
|0,063 €
|-11,27%
|26.01.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0014 €
|-97,87%
|26.01.23
