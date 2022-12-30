Erweiterte Funktionen



International Seaways - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




30.12.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,02 $ 36,97 $ 0,05 $ +0,14% 30.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY410531021 A2DGML 48,08 $ 13,07 $
Werte im Artikel
27,00 plus
+0,75%
37,02 plus
+0,14%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,00 € -1,16%  29.12.22
AMEX 37,04 $ +1,37%  30.12.22
Frankfurt 34,20 € +0,59%  30.12.22
Nasdaq 37,015 $ +0,15%  30.12.22
NYSE 37,02 $ +0,14%  30.12.22
München 34,80 € 0,00%  30.12.22
Berlin 34,60 € -0,57%  30.12.22
Düsseldorf 33,80 € -1,17%  30.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Int. Seaways: Kursziel bis 22 . 25.04.21
7 Allgemeine Informationen Rund . 16.11.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...