International Seaways - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
30.12.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,02 $
|36,97 $
|0,05 $
|+0,14%
|30.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY410531021
|A2DGML
|48,08 $
|13,07 $
27,00
+0,75%
37,02
+0,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,00 €
|-1,16%
|29.12.22
|AMEX
|37,04 $
|+1,37%
|30.12.22
|Frankfurt
|34,20 €
|+0,59%
|30.12.22
|Nasdaq
|37,015 $
|+0,15%
|30.12.22
|NYSE
|37,02 $
|+0,14%
|30.12.22
|München
|34,80 €
|0,00%
|30.12.22
|Berlin
|34,60 €
|-0,57%
|30.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|33,80 €
|-1,17%
|30.12.22
