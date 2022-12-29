Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf LVM. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.12.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,68 €
|97,24 €
|0,44 €
|+0,45%
|29.12./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV9VFP1
|VV9VFP
|100,00 €
|96,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,68 €
|+0,45%
|29.12.22
|Stuttgart
|97,06 €
|-0,34%
|29.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
