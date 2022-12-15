Erweiterte Funktionen
PTB GROUP LTD. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
15.12.22 23:15
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,00 €
|1,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PTB9
|A0LFDM
|1,06 €
|- €
