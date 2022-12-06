Erweiterte Funktionen
COBA MTH S.P58 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
06.12.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,091 €
|99,94 €
|0,151 €
|+0,15%
|06.12./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CZ43ZJ6
|CZ43ZJ
|100,11 €
|99,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,198 €
|-
|06.12.22
|München
|100,10 €
|+0,26%
|06.12.22
|Berlin
|100,10 €
|+0,26%
|06.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,091 €
|+0,15%
|06.12.22
|Frankfurt
|100,22 €
|-0,14%
|06.12.22
