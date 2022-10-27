Erweiterte Funktionen



TENNET HLDG 22/34 MTN - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




27.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
413% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,213 € 102,882 € 1,331 € +1,29% 27.10./17:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS2549543499 A3LAQ8 102,88 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,213 € +1,29%  27.10.22
Stuttgart 103,863 € +1,18%  17:32
München 103,484 € +0,91%  16:15
Berlin 102,48 € +0,41%  08:36
Frankfurt 102,06 € -0,01%  10:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie jetzt kaufen: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. 536% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...