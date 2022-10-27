Erweiterte Funktionen
TENNET HLDG 22/34 MTN - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.10.22 22:15
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,213 €
|102,882 €
|1,331 €
|+1,29%
|27.10./17:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2549543499
|A3LAQ8
|102,88 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,213 €
|+1,29%
|27.10.22
|Stuttgart
|103,863 €
|+1,18%
|17:32
|München
|103,484 €
|+0,91%
|16:15
|Berlin
|102,48 €
|+0,41%
|08:36
|Frankfurt
|102,06 €
|-0,01%
|10:40
Aktuell
