Erweiterte Funktionen
AM-SPGLINTEESG EOD - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,805 €
|9,962 €
|-0,157 €
|-1,58%
|26.10./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE000GEHNQU9
|A3DSTH
|9,96 €
|9,13 €
26,73
+0,06%
9,81
-1,58%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|9,955 €
|-0,38%
|16:46
|Düsseldorf
|9,933 €
|-0,69%
|21:46
|Xetra
|9,946 €
|-0,86%
|17:36
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,899 €
|-0,94%
|17:00
|Berlin
|9,805 €
|-1,58%
|09:27
|Frankfurt
|9,822 €
|-1,80%
|09:06
= Realtime
