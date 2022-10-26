Erweiterte Funktionen



AM-SPGLINTEESG EOD - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Fantastische News - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,805 € 9,962 € -0,157 € -1,58% 26.10./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE000GEHNQU9 A3DSTH 9,96 € 9,13 €
Werte im Artikel
26,73 plus
+0,06%
9,81 minus
-1,58%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 9,955 € -0,38%  16:46
Düsseldorf 9,933 € -0,69%  21:46
Xetra 9,946 € -0,86%  17:36
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,899 € -0,94%  17:00
Berlin 9,805 € -1,58%  09:27
Frankfurt 9,822 € -1,80%  09:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
