Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf SA. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




13.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuell
Fabelhafte Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 421% Uran Hot Stock kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
986,03 € 986,62 € -0,59 € -0,06% 13.10./17:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB30ZR8 LB30ZR 1.010 € 986,03 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		984,11 € -0,11%  17:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 986,03 € -0,06%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Imposante Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diesen 580% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...