Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf SA. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
13.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|986,03 €
|986,62 €
|-0,59 €
|-0,06%
|13.10./17:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB30ZR8
|LB30ZR
|1.010 €
|986,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|984,11 €
|-0,11%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|986,03 €
|-0,06%
|09:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.