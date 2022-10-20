Erweiterte Funktionen
OE Turbo Bull auf Twitter [Cit. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
20.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,07
|3,00
|0,07
|+2,33%
|20.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KF8JKK2
|KF8JKK
|3,07
|0,90
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,04 €
|+1,67%
|19:32
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|3,07
|+2,33%
|21:39
= Realtime
