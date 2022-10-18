Erweiterte Funktionen



0,40 % Tilgungsanleihe 2017 -. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




18.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Umwerfende Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
90,33 € 90,50 € -0,17 € -0,19% 18.10./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB46M6 BLB46M 100,25 € 90,10 €
Werte im Artikel
99,73 plus
0,00%
90,33 minus
-0,19%
18,16 minus
-3,76%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 90,35 € -0,06%  15:19
Stuttgart 90,33 € -0,19%  12:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
567% Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal. Kolossale Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...