Erweiterte Funktionen
BK MONTREAL 2022 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
10.10.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,70 AUD
|99,70 AUD
|- AUD
|0,00%
|05.10./00:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU3CB0247690
|A19P5G
|102,19 AUD
|- AUD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,70 AUD
|0,00%
|03.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|99,71 AUD
|-0,24%
|03.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.