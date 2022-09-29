Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf ASML H. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.09.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|931,63 €
|949,76 €
|-18,13 €
|-1,91%
|29.09./19:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB70H2
|HVB70H
|1.008 €
|932,84 €
Werte im Artikel
1,85
+8,18%
931,63
-1,91%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|931,63 €
|-1,91%
|19:30
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|932,84 €
|-1,94%
|18:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.