Express Zertifikat auf ASML H. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.09.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
931,63 € 949,76 € -18,13 € -1,91% 29.09./19:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB70H2 HVB70H 1.008 € 932,84 €
Werte im Artikel
1,85 plus
+8,18%
931,63 minus
-1,91%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		931,63 € -1,91%  19:30
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 932,84 € -1,94%  18:45
  = Realtime
