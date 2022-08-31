Erweiterte Funktionen
Macerich Company - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
31.08.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,63 $
|9,755 $
|-0,125 $
|-1,28%
|31.08./22:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5543821012
|888353
|22,87 $
|8,43 $
Werte im Artikel
99,00
0,00%
9,63
-1,28%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,713 €
|-0,35%
|19:52
|Stuttgart
|9,702 €
|+0,25%
|16:32
|Berlin
|9,772 €
|+0,06%
|08:04
|München
|9,581 €
|-0,01%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|9,608 €
|-0,15%
|09:16
|AMEX
|9,64 $
|-1,08%
|21:50
|Nasdaq
|9,63 $
|-1,18%
|21:50
|NYSE
|9,63 $
|-1,28%
|21:50
|Düsseldorf
|9,532 €
|-1,71%
|21:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|127
|Jahrhundertchance oder nicht ?
|03.11.21