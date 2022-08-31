Erweiterte Funktionen



Macerich Company - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




31.08.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuell
Heute massiver Kurssprung. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,63 $ 9,755 $ -0,125 $ -1,28% 31.08./22:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5543821012 888353 22,87 $ 8,43 $
Werte im Artikel
99,00 plus
0,00%
9,63 minus
-1,28%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,713 € -0,35%  19:52
Stuttgart 9,702 € +0,25%  16:32
Berlin 9,772 € +0,06%  08:04
München 9,581 € -0,01%  08:01
Frankfurt 9,608 € -0,15%  09:16
AMEX 9,64 $ -1,08%  21:50
Nasdaq 9,63 $ -1,18%  21:50
NYSE 9,63 $ -1,28%  21:50
Düsseldorf 9,532 € -1,71%  21:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet Kursfeuerwerk. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
127 Jahrhundertchance oder nicht ? 03.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...