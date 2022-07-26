Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Siem. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.07.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,59 €
|98,23 €
|-1,64 €
|-1,67%
|26.07./19:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV35GW4
|VV35GW
|100,00 €
|95,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,59 €
|-1,67%
|26.07.22
|Stuttgart
|97,94 €
|-0,81%
|26.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.