Protect Aktienanleihe auf Frese. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.06.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,42 €
|94,32 €
|0,10 €
|+0,11%
|28.06./19:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV2LA67
|VV2LA6
|100,00 €
|89,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,42 €
|+0,11%
|19:45
|Stuttgart
|94,60 €
|+1,47%
|08:21
Aktuell
