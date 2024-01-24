Erweiterte Funktionen
K.F.W. ANL. 34 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
24.01.24 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
3 products affected: BONBF_01, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,03 €
|97,92 €
|0,11 €
|+0,11%
|24.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A352ED1
|A352ED
|99,27 €
|97,92 €
98,03
+0,11%
1.001
-0,25%
Aktuell
