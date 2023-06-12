Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Newmont [Vontobel Fi. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
12.06.23 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
3 products affected: BONBF_01, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,088 €
|0,088 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU1F403
|VU1F40
|0,75 €
|0,088 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,092 €
|+4,55%
|12.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,088 €
|0,00%
|12.06.23
= Realtime
