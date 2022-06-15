Erweiterte Funktionen
Vanguard USD Treasury Bond . - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
15.06.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,768 €
|21,697 €
|0,071 €
|+0,33%
|15.06./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ163M45
|A143JN
|23,03 €
|20,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,681 $
|-1,30%
|13.06.22
|
|21,7699 €
|+0,71%
|17:04
|Düsseldorf
|21,782 €
|+0,84%
|19:15
|Stuttgart
|21,754 €
|+0,79%
|21:55
|Berlin
|21,801 €
|+0,77%
|21:40
|Frankfurt
|21,761 €
|+0,75%
|14:53
|Xetra
|21,768 €
|+0,33%
|17:36
|München
|21,764 €
|+0,11%
|14:44
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,7024 $
|-3,39%
|14.06.22
Aktuell
