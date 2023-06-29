Erweiterte Funktionen
OncoSec Medical - XFRA : ONMA: Aussetzung/Suspension
29.06.23 15:10
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ONCOSEC MEDICAL DL-,001 ONMA US68234L4059 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,12 $
|0,1334 $
|-0,0134 $
|-10,04%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68234L4059
|A3D1RU
|0,23 $
|0,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,235 €
|+24,08%
|23.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,14 €
|+64,32%
|12:07
|AMEX
|0,28 $
|+36,59%
|23.06.23
|NYSE
|0,28 $
|+33,33%
|23.06.23
|Nasdaq
|0,27 $
|+28,45%
|23.06.23
|München
|0,137 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Berlin
|0,2465 €
|0,00%
|26.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,1074 €
|-9,14%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,12 $
|-10,04%
|16:42
