29.06.23 15:10
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ONCOSEC MEDICAL DL-,001 ONMA US68234L4059 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,12 $ 0,1334 $ -0,0134 $ -10,04% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68234L4059 A3D1RU 0,23 $ 0,11 $
Tradegate (RT) 		0,235 € +24,08%  23.06.23
Frankfurt 0,14 € +64,32%  12:07
AMEX 0,28 $ +36,59%  23.06.23
NYSE 0,28 $ +33,33%  23.06.23
Nasdaq 0,27 $ +28,45%  23.06.23
München 0,137 € 0,00%  08:07
Berlin 0,2465 € 0,00%  26.06.23
Stuttgart 0,1074 € -9,14%  08:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,12 $ -10,04%  16:42
