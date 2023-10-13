Erweiterte Funktionen

Novozymes - XFRA : NZM2: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




13.10.23 08:01
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DK00603360145 NZM2 Novozymes A/S

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,69 € 39,69 € -1,00 € -2,52% 13.10./09:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0060336014 A1JP9Y 59,00 € 36,72 €
