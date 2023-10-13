Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novozymes":
Novozymes - XFRA : NZM2: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
13.10.23 08:01
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DK00603360145 NZM2 Novozymes A/S
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,69 €
|39,69 €
|-1,00 €
|-2,52%
|13.10./09:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DK0060336014
|A1JP9Y
|59,00 €
|36,72 €
Werte im Artikel
10,83
0,00%
38,69
-2,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,69 €
|-2,52%
|09:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,635 $
|+2,05%
|10.10.23
|München
|39,36 €
|+0,90%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|39,55 €
|-0,35%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|38,67 €
|-1,73%
|09:28
|Berlin
|38,79 €
|-2,73%
|09:06
|Düsseldorf
|38,40 €
|-3,20%
|09:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Mit Enzymen gegen die Krise
|26.01.23