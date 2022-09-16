Erweiterte Funktionen



Nabriva Therapeutics - XFRA : NTY0: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




16.09.22 07:52
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE00BL53QQ85 NTY0 Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,242 € 0,191 € 0,051 € +26,70% 16.09./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BL53QQ85 A2QKWR 1,18 € 0,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,242 € +26,70%  15.09.22
Frankfurt 0,33 € +85,39%  15.09.22
Nasdaq 0,2698 $ +48,98%  15.09.22
NYSE 0,2669 $ +47,05%  15.09.22
AMEX 0,2713 $ +41,97%  15.09.22
München 0,258 € +37,97%  08:07
Berlin 0,238 € +29,35%  15.09.22
Stuttgart 0,258 € -0,77%  08:06
  = Realtime
