Nabriva Therapeutics - XFRA : NTY0: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
16.09.22 07:52
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE00BL53QQ85 NTY0 Nabriva Therapeutics PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,242 €
|0,191 €
|0,051 €
|+26,70%
|16.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BL53QQ85
|A2QKWR
|1,18 €
|0,14 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
