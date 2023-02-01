Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.23 08:31
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US43940T1097 NRB HOPE BANCORP INC.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,60 € 11,50 € 0,10 € +0,87% 01.02./07:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US43940T1097 A2APQQ 15,40 € 11,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,60 € +0,87%  31.01.23
NYSE 12,895 $ 0,00%  31.01.23
Nasdaq 12,89 $ 0,00%  31.01.23
AMEX 12,89 $ 0,00%  31.01.23
  = Realtime
