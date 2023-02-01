Erweiterte Funktionen
HOPE BANCORP INC. DL-,001 - XFRA : NRB: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
01.02.23 08:31
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US43940T1097 NRB HOPE BANCORP INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,60 €
|11,50 €
|0,10 €
|+0,87%
|01.02./07:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US43940T1097
|A2APQQ
|15,40 €
|11,20 €
