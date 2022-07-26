Erweiterte Funktionen
Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 26.07.2022 - KYG3168A1022
Das Instrument GW0 KYG3168A1022 CRYPTO 1 ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 26.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument GW0 KYG3168A1022 CRYPTO 1 ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 26.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,97 $
|9,95 $
|0,02 $
|+0,20%
|25.07./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3168A1022
|10,00 $
|9,75 $
