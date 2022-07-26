Erweiterte Funktionen

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 26.07.2022 - KYG3168A1022




25.07.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GW0 KYG3168A1022 CRYPTO 1 ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 26.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument GW0 KYG3168A1022 CRYPTO 1 ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 26.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,97 $ 9,95 $ 0,02 $ +0,20% 25.07./23:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG3168A1022 10,00 $ 9,75 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 9,97 $ +0,20%  25.07.22
NYSE 9,92 $ 0,00%  10.06.22
AMEX 9,92 $ 0,00%  14.06.22
  = Realtime
