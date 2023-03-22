Erweiterte Funktionen
2,55 % Anleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 22.03.2023 - DE000LB3N0K0
22.03.23 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3N0K0 LBBW FZA 23/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 22.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB3N0K0 LBBW FZA 23/25 BOND has its first trading date on 22.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,23 €
|99,25 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,02%
|21.03./17:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3N0K0
|LB3N0K
|100,00 €
|99,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|99,23 €
|-0,02%
|21.03.23
