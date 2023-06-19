Das Instrument 2IZ0 US46604H2040 IZEA WLDWIDE NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 19.06.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 2IZ0 US46604H2040 IZEA WLDWIDE NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 19.06.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N