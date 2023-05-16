Erweiterte Funktionen
JES.GREEN IN 23/28 - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 16.05.2023 - DE000A30V661
15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN IN 23/28 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 16.05.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN IN 23/28 BOND has its first trading date on 16.05.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.05./12:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A30V661
|A30V66
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
0,019
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
0,023
-15,09%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.05.23
= Realtime
