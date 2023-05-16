Erweiterte Funktionen



JES.GREEN IN 23/28 - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 16.05.2023 - DE000A30V661




15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN IN 23/28 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 16.05.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN IN 23/28 BOND has its first trading date on 16.05.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 15.05./12:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A30V661 A30V66 100,00 € 100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
0,019 plus
0,00%
100,00 plus
0,00%
0,023 minus
-15,09%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,00 € 0,00%  15.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktuelle Diskussionen
