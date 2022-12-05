Das Instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N