CTO Realty Growth - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.12.2022 - US22948Q1013




04.12.22 22:48
Das Instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,30 $ 19,06 $ 0,24 $ +1,26% 02.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US22948Q1013 22,03 $ 17,24 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 19,42 $ +1,68%  02.12.22
Nasdaq 19,305 $ +1,45%  02.12.22
NYSE 19,30 $ +1,26%  02.12.22
  = Realtime
