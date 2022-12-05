Erweiterte Funktionen
CTO Realty Growth - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.12.2022 - US22948Q1013
04.12.22 22:48
Das Instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 8QB0 US22948Q1013 CTO REALTY GROWTH NEW DL1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,30 $
|19,06 $
|0,24 $
|+1,26%
|02.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US22948Q1013
|22,03 $
|17,24 $
