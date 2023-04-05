Erweiterte Funktionen
Raffles Medical Group Ltd. - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 05.04.2023 - SG1CH4000003
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 02M1 SG1CH4000003 RAFFLES MEDICAL GRP P.C. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.04.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 02M1 SG1CH4000003 RAFFLES MEDICAL GRP P.C. EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.04.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,03 $
|1,07 $
|-0,04 $
|-3,74%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1CH4000003
|1,07 $
|0,81 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,03 $
|-3,74%
|07.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.