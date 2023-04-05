Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument 02M1 SG1CH4000003 RAFFLES MEDICAL GRP P.C. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 05.04.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 02M1 SG1CH4000003 RAFFLES MEDICAL GRP P.C. EQUITY has its first trading date on 05.04.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

