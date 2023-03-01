Erweiterte Funktionen



CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.03.2023 - US210385AC48




01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument US210385AC48 CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US210385AC48 CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 BOND has its first trading date on 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,50 $ 99,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.02./08:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US210385AC48 A3LES1 99,50 $ 99,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 99,50 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
