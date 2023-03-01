Erweiterte Funktionen
CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.03.2023 - US210385AC48
01.03.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US210385AC48 CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US210385AC48 CO.ENER.GEN. 23/33 BOND has its first trading date on 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,50 $
|99,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.02./08:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US210385AC48
|A3LES1
|99,50 $
|99,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|99,50 $
|0,00%
|28.02.23
