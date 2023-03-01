Das Instrument DE000LB3NUB6 LBBW FZA 23/26 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB3NUB6 LBBW FZA 23/26 BOND has its first trading date on 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N