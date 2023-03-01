Erweiterte Funktionen
3,0 % Anleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.03.2023 - DE000LB3NUB6
01.03.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3NUB6 LBBW FZA 23/26 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB3NUB6 LBBW FZA 23/26 BOND has its first trading date on 01.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,67 €
|99,70 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,03%
|28.02./16:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NUB6
|LB3NUB
|100,00 €
|99,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|99,67 €
|-0,03%
|28.02.23
Aktuell
