Engine Gaming & Media - XFRA : MJ0: Aussetzung/Suspension
11.04.23 08:55
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ENGINE GAMING + MEDIA INC MJ0 CA29287W1023 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,56 €
|1,14 €
|0,42 €
|+36,84%
|11.04./08:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA29287W1023
|A3C5MJ
|1,94 €
|0,43 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
