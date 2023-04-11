Erweiterte Funktionen



Engine Gaming & Media - XFRA : MJ0: Aussetzung/Suspension




11.04.23 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ENGINE GAMING + MEDIA INC MJ0 CA29287W1023 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,56 € 1,14 € 0,42 € +36,84% 11.04./08:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA29287W1023 A3C5MJ 1,94 € 0,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 1,56 € +36,84%  08:00
Frankfurt 1,15 € 0,00%  06.04.23
Berlin 1,33 € 0,00%  08:57
NYSE 1,78 $ 0,00%  10.04.23
Nasdaq 1,75 $ 0,00%  10.04.23
AMEX 1,78 $ 0,00%  10.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...