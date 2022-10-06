Erweiterte Funktionen
Engine Gaming & Media - XFRA : MJ0: Aussetzung/Suspension
06.10.22 14:38
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ENGINE GAMING + MEDIA INC MJ0 CA29287W1023 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7575 $
|0,7115 $
|0,046 $
|+6,47%
|06.10./15:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA29287W1023
|A3C5MJ
|4,79 $
|0,51 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
