Apollo Future Mobility Group - XFRA : MFV1: HEUTE NICHT EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / NOT EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
06.12.23 09:11
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG0410B1023 MVF1 APOLLO FUT.MOB.HKDORD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG0410B1023
|A2P4Y0
|0,029 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
