Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG0410B1023 MVF1 APOLLO FUT.MOB.HKDORD