06.12.23 09:11
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG0410B1023 MVF1 APOLLO FUT.MOB.HKDORD

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 06.12./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG0410B1023 A2P4Y0 0,029 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  08:05
München 0,007 € 0,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,004 € 0,00%  08:04
Berlin 0,005 € 0,00%  08:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
