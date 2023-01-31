Erweiterte Funktionen
31.01.23 09:06
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,04 €
|6,08 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,66%
|30.01./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ1F4N75
|A2PGUK
|6,20 €
|3,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,04 €
|-0,66%
|30.01.23
|München
|6,06 €
|0,00%
|30.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,00 €
|-0,33%
|30.01.23
|Stuttgart
|6,00 €
|-0,33%
|30.01.23
|Frankfurt
|6,02 €
|-0,66%
|30.01.23
|Hamburg
|6,02 €
|-0,66%
|30.01.23
|Hannover
|6,02 €
|-0,66%
|30.01.23
|Berlin
|6,00 €
|-1,64%
|30.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
