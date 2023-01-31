Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Micro Focus Intl":
 Aktien    


Micro Focus Intl - XFRA : M7Q7: Aussetzung/Suspension




31.01.23 09:06
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,04 € 6,08 € -0,04 € -0,66% 30.01./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ1F4N75 A2PGUK 6,20 € 3,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,04 € -0,66%  30.01.23
München 6,06 € 0,00%  30.01.23
Düsseldorf 6,00 € -0,33%  30.01.23
Stuttgart 6,00 € -0,33%  30.01.23
Frankfurt 6,02 € -0,66%  30.01.23
Hamburg 6,02 € -0,66%  30.01.23
Hannover 6,02 € -0,66%  30.01.23
Berlin 6,00 € -1,64%  30.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. 295% Drone Hot Stock nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
38 micro focus langfristig strong b. 26.08.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...