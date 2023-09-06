Erweiterte Funktionen
Autoliv SDR - XFRA : LIVS: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
06.09.23 07:54
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0000382335 LIVS AUTOLIV SDR
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,44 €
|90,62 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,20%
|06.09./10:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000382335
|906926
|92,26 €
|74,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|86,38 €
|-5,84%
|23.08.23
|Frankfurt
|90,56 €
|+1,34%
|09:06
|Düsseldorf
|90,44 €
|-0,20%
|09:31
= Realtime
