Living Cell Technologies - XFRA : LHI: Aussetzung/Suspension




08.09.23 11:26
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIVING CELL TECHS LHI AU000000LCT6 BAW/UFN

