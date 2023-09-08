Erweiterte Funktionen
Living Cell Technologies - XFRA : LHI: Aussetzung/Suspension
08.09.23 11:26
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIVING CELL TECHS LHI AU000000LCT6 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0065 €
|0,0065 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.09./11:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LCT6
|A0B5ZQ
|0,012 €
|0,0035 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0063 $
|+1,61%
|25.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0065 €
|0,00%
|08:29
|Stuttgart
|0,0065 €
|0,00%
|08:09
= Realtime
