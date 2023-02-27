Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.23 09:09
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIVING CELL TECHS LHI AU000000LCT6 BAW/UFN

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LCT6 A0B5ZQ 0,012 € 0,0020 €
