Shell ADR - XFRA : L3H: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
09.11.22 08:59
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US7802593050 L3H Shell PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,50 €
|57,00 €
|-1,50 €
|-2,63%
|09.11./09:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7802593050
|A3DA8Y
|58,00 €
|36,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,50 €
|-2,63%
|08.11.22
|Stuttgart
|55,50 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|NYSE
|56,21 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|56,225 $
|0,00%
|08.11.22
|AMEX
|56,21 $
|0,00%
|08.11.22
|Berlin
|55,50 €
|-0,89%
|09:10
|Düsseldorf
|55,00 €
|-0,90%
|08:31
|München
|56,00 €
|-1,75%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|55,50 €
|-1,77%
|08.11.22
Aktuell
