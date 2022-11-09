Erweiterte Funktionen

Shell ADR - XFRA : L3H: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




09.11.22 08:59
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US7802593050 L3H Shell PLC

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,50 € 57,00 € -1,50 € -2,63% 09.11./09:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7802593050 A3DA8Y 58,00 € 36,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,50 € -2,63%  08.11.22
Stuttgart 55,50 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 56,21 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 56,225 $ 0,00%  08.11.22
AMEX 56,21 $ 0,00%  08.11.22
Berlin 55,50 € -0,89%  09:10
Düsseldorf 55,00 € -0,90%  08:31
München 56,00 € -1,75%  08:06
Frankfurt 55,50 € -1,77%  08.11.22
  = Realtime
