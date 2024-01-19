Entgegen unserer um 09:03 veroeffentlichten Nachricht wird das folgende Instrument nicht heute, sondern am 22.01.2024 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Contrary to our message published at 09:03, the following instrument will not be traded ex vapital adjustment today, but on January 22nd, 2024. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US00089H1068 OCI ACS A.DE C.ADR