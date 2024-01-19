Erweiterte Funktionen



ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/ - XFRA : Korrektur OCI: HEUTE NICHT EX KAPITALMASSNAHME / NOT EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT




19.01.24 10:16
Xetra Newsboard

Entgegen unserer um 09:03 veroeffentlichten Nachricht wird das folgende Instrument nicht heute, sondern am 22.01.2024 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Contrary to our message published at 09:03, the following instrument will not be traded ex vapital adjustment today, but on January 22nd, 2024. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US00089H1068 OCI ACS A.DE C.ADR

Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,55 € 7,55 € -   € 0,00% 19.01./12:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00089H1068 A14WZ5 7,70 € 5,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,55 € 0,00%  08:02
München 7,70 € 0,00%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,50 $ 0,00%  18.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in Krebsforschung - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 173% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...