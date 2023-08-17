Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Es wurden keine Orders geloescht. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. Orders did not have deleted. ISIN Short Code Name US2537484048 DP80 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.