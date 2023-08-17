Erweiterte Funktionen



17.08.23 08:22
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Es wurden keine Orders geloescht. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. Orders did not have deleted. ISIN Short Code Name US2537484048 DP80 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,04 € 4,04 € -   € 0,00% 17.08./08:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2537484048 A3DKFH 7,05 € 2,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,82 € -30,54%  27.07.23
Frankfurt 3,54 € +7,93%  16.08.23
Stuttgart 3,50 € 0,00%  16.08.23
Berlin 4,04 € 0,00%  08:10
NYSE 4,38 $ 0,00%  16.08.23
Nasdaq 4,40 $ 0,00%  16.08.23
AMEX 3,07 $ -2,54%  05.07.23
  = Realtime
