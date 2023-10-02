Erweiterte Funktionen
GOLDEN ENERGY OFF - XFRA : J9X: HEUTE EX Corporate Action / EX Corporate Action TODAY
02.10.23 07:58
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NO0010813843 J9X Golden Energy Offsh. Serv. AS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0988 €
|0,0984 €
|0,0004 €
|+0,41%
|02.10./09:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010813843
|A2JHVD
|0,19 €
|0,063 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0932 €
|+4,72%
|09:33
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,12 $
|+1,69%
|29.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0988 €
|+0,41%
|08:05
= Realtime
