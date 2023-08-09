Erweiterte Funktionen



Siyata Mobile - XFRA : ISIN Change




09.08.23 16:40
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA83013Q5095 Siyata Mobile Inc. 09.08.2023 CA83013Q6085 Siyata Mobile Inc. 10.08.2023 Tausch 100:1

Aktuell
Sensationelle 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar startet jetzt diese Aktie
268% Security Software Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0435 $ 0,0435 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./13:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA83013Q5095 A2QENB 0,85 $ 0,041 $
Werte im Artikel
3,86 plus
+8.773,56%
0,044 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0358 € -13,94%  08.08.23
NYSE 3,75 $ +8.807,36%  18:17
AMEX 3,86 $ +7.777,55%  15:30
Düsseldorf 0,0119 € +12,26%  08.08.23
Stuttgart 0,0403 € +3,07%  08.08.23
München 0,0401 € 0,00%  08.08.23
Nasdaq 0,0435 $ 0,00%  08.08.23
Berlin 0,0383 € -6,13%  08.08.23
Frankfurt 0,0084 € -25,66%  08.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt durch diesen Biotech Aktientip - Massives Kaufsignal. 207% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Siyata Mobile - macht die Truc. 18.01.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...