Siyata Mobile - XFRA : ISIN Change
09.08.23 16:40
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA83013Q5095 Siyata Mobile Inc. 09.08.2023 CA83013Q6085 Siyata Mobile Inc. 10.08.2023 Tausch 100:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0435 $
|0,0435 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./13:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA83013Q5095
|A2QENB
|0,85 $
|0,041 $
3,86
+8.773,56%
0,044
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0358 €
|-13,94%
|08.08.23
|NYSE
|3,75 $
|+8.807,36%
|18:17
|AMEX
|3,86 $
|+7.777,55%
|15:30
|Düsseldorf
|0,0119 €
|+12,26%
|08.08.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0403 €
|+3,07%
|08.08.23
|München
|0,0401 €
|0,00%
|08.08.23
|Nasdaq
|0,0435 $
|0,00%
|08.08.23
|Berlin
|0,0383 €
|-6,13%
|08.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0084 €
|-25,66%
|08.08.23
= Realtime
