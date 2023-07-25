Erweiterte Funktionen
GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,00062. - XFRA : ISIN Change
25.07.23 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US68235C1071 Oncocyte Corp. 25.07.2023 US68235C2061 Oncocyte Corp. 26.07.2023 Tausch 20:1 GB00B87ZTG26 GlobalData PLC 25.07.2023 GB00BR3VDF43 GlobalData PLC 26.07.2023 Tausch 1:100
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,60 €
|13,90 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,16%
|25.07./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B87ZTG26
|A1T7R3
|15,10 €
|10,30 €
4,27
+2.063,12%
13,60
-2,16%
0,20
-9,57%
