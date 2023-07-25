Erweiterte Funktionen



GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,00062. - XFRA : ISIN Change




25.07.23 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US68235C1071 Oncocyte Corp. 25.07.2023 US68235C2061 Oncocyte Corp. 26.07.2023 Tausch 20:1 GB00B87ZTG26 GlobalData PLC 25.07.2023 GB00BR3VDF43 GlobalData PLC 26.07.2023 Tausch 1:100

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,60 € 13,90 € -0,30 € -2,16% 25.07./17:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B87ZTG26 A1T7R3 15,10 € 10,30 €
Werte im Artikel
4,27 plus
+2.063,12%
13,60 minus
-2,16%
0,20 minus
-9,57%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 14,10 € -1,40%  09:15
Stuttgart 13,60 € -2,16%  15:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Vollständige Krebsheilung - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...